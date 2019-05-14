Ask Abp. Carlson NOT to Celebrate Mass With the AUSCP!

The Association of US Catholic Priests (AUSCP) is holding its 2019 assembly in St. Louis, and according to the assembly schedule, Archbishop Robert Carlson will celebrate Mass for the AUSCP on June 26.

Over the last two years, the Lepanto Institute discovered that this organization of priests, which claims to be “the largest association of priests in the United States,” is:

promoting women’s ordination to the diaconate (with eyes on the priestly ordination of women),

homosexuality,

priestless parishes,

married priests,

and a host of other heterodox positions.

In addition to this, we found that the AUSCP is acting in concert with heretical and condemned entities, such as New Ways Ministry, Dignity USA, FutureChurch, and the International Church Reform Network (ICRN). AUSCP was even instrumental in helping the dissident Fr. Helmut Schuller find a speaking venue, contravening the expressed wishes of Cardinal O’Malley, Archbishop Chaput, and Archbishop Vigneron, who banned him from speaking in their respective dioceses.

We have issued a number of reports on the AUSCP including:

Instead of welcoming this dissident group of priests into the Archdiocese of St. Louis, we ask Archbishop Carlson to instead firmly show them the door and condemn their false teaching. To welcome this pack of wolves with open arms is a scandal and danger to the faithful priests and laypeople of the Archdiocese. Please sign the petition to Abp. Carlson and ask him to withdraw from any involvement with this organization: