Pope Francis Promotes Goals Created by Communists

Since the very beginning of his pontificate, Pope Francis has been working very hard to promote international adoption and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations. Just a little over a year after his election, Pope Francis was cited in a document of the United Nations Population Fund titled, “Religion and Development Post 2015.” Beginning on page 20 of this document is a section explaining the nature and hopes of the SDGs. But on page 21, it indicates that Pope Francis met with leadership of the United Nations, committing the entire Catholic Church to the SDGs.

“Appreciation of these issues is growing within the UN, as evidenced for example in the May 2014 meeting between the UN leadership and representatives of the Vatican and His Holiness the Pope on the SDG agenda. This meeting was followed by an audience between the UN Secretary-General and His Holiness, who committed the Catholic Church to support the SDG efforts.”

So, according to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Pope Francis agreed, just months after announcing his intent to write an encyclical on “human ecology” to “commit the Catholic Church to support the SDG efforts.” The very next year, Pope Francis published Laudato Si, which makes 23 direct references to sustainable development.

In September of 2015, Pope Francis addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations, appealing for universal adoption of the SDGs. He said:

The dramatic reality this whole situation of exclusion and inequality, with its evident effects, has led me, in union with the entire Christian people and many others, to take stock of my grave responsibility in this regard and to speak out, together with all those who are seeking urgently-needed and effective solutions. The adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the World Summit, which opens today, is an important sign of hope. I am similarly confident that the Paris Conference on Climatic Change will secure fundamental and effective agreements.

In November of 2015, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences held a workshop titled, “Children and Sustainable Development: A Challenge for Education,” which predictable focused its attention on how to indoctrinate children on the Sustainable Development Goals.

In June of 2016, Pope Francis addressed the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences on the topic of human trafficking. In his address, the Holy Father expressed his gratitude in the adoption of the SDGs saying, “I am grateful for the fact that the representatives of the 193 UN member states unanimously approved the new Sustainable Development Goals.”

In March of this year, Pope Francis addressed the participants at the Vatican’s conference titled, “RELIGIONS AND THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGS): LISTENING TO THE CRY OF THE EARTH AND OF THE POOR“. In his speech, Pope Francis applauded the adoption of the 2015 SDGs, and even indicated that the SDGs would lead to a “sustainable world order.” In his opening remarks, quoting himself from Laudato Si, Pope Francis said:

“The 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, approved by more than 190 nations in September 2015, were a great step forward for global dialogue, marking a vitally “new and universal solidarity” (Laudato Si’, 14).”

Later in his speech, addressing what he called the “myth of unlimited growth and consumption,” he indicated that the SDGs were merely providing the foundation for a “sustainable world order” saying:

“While it is certainly necessary to aim for a set of development goals, this is not sufficient for a fair and sustainable world order.”

And just a few days ago, speaking to participants of the International Conference of the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation, Pope Francis “urged more progress on sustainable development goals.”

This growing focus and fascination with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals is deeply concerning, especially considering the fact that the goals are so firmly rooted in Communist ideology.

So, what are the Sustainable Development Goals? They’re a United Nations plan for the creation of a global socialist utopia thinly disguised as a poverty reduction program. They are the fruit born out of Agenda 21, the Millennium Development Goals and a host of other socialist programs developed by the United Nations.

In short, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are the first step in achieving several of the goals laid out in Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto. In truth, these goals are Communist goals, through and through. Here’s a snap-shop of how specific portions of the SDGs line up with identified Communist goals:

Sustainable Development Goals

Goal 1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere Communists have always used the plight of the poor as justification for the implementation of their nefarious schemes

Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture Plank 7 of the Communist Manifesto calls for a top-down approach to industry and agriculture

Goal 3. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages A 1938 issue of a Communist publication concluded that “Only through the final victory of world socialism can the vast stores of available scientific knowledge really be put to work for the full benefit of humanity. ‘Socialized medicine’ is a meaningless phrase except in a socialized society.”

Goal 4. Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all Plank 10 of the Communist Manifesto is “Free education for all children in public schools.”

Goal 5. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls Communism has pushed for working women since the beginning of the Revolution in Russia.

Goal 8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all Plank 8 of the Communist Manifesto: Equal liability of all to work. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.

Goal 11. Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable Plank 9 of the Communist Manifesto: Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of all the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the populace over the country.

Goal 12. Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns This is an echo of Karl Marx’s mandate, “From each according to his ability to each according to his needs.”

Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development This is pure global governance orchestrated by an entity with authority above national sovereignty.



This summary is not intended to be exhaustive, but should provide enough information to alarm even the most lukewarm of patriots and faithful Christians. But the Catholic Church, which has issued full and unqualified condemnations of Communism and Socialism should have nothing to do with the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals … and yet, “Catholic” social justice organizations and its leaders have hijacked key positions in the Vatican and are using their influence and authority to fast-track programs to get the faithful to fully support and work for the implementation of the SDGs. This is extremely dangerous and must be forcefully resisted by all faithful Catholics. What follows is a general overview of some of the more egregious of the SDGs in their audacious push for global Communist governance.

The first of the Sustainable Development Goals is:

Goal 1. End all poverty in all its forms everywhere.

As noble as this goals seems, it is completely unachievable. Our Blessed Lord said very clearly, “you will always have the poor among you.” (John 12:8) If it were possible to achieve this goal, our Lord would be a liar. But aside from this, “ending poverty” is among the oldest rallying cries of the international Marxist revolution. In a 1915 issue of the Washington Socialist, over two years before the Soviet Revolution of October in 1917, an article bearing the headline, “Judge Black’s Remedy for Unemployment” simply asks, “Will this end poverty?”

In a 1928 issue of the Socialist publication, “The Daily Worker,” the notorious communist author and foreign policy analyst Scott Nearing wrote an article asking “Are There Too Many Mouths?” In the article, Nearing outlines this goal of Socialism with a plan simply titled, “How to End Poverty.”

In 1934, Socialist author Upton Sinclair ran for the governorship of California on the platform slogan, “End Poverty In California!”

The Worker’s Vote Election Program, originally published in the Fighting Worker in 1936, gave a chilling depiction of the intended hope for a global communist society that focused on the “elimination of poverty.” It said:

“The Workers Government will expropriate the expropriators, will socialize industry, will be a dictatorship against the exploiters to insure workers democracy. Under this new government workers will carry on production for use instead of for profit, will organize production on a higher level to insure abundance for all, will eliminate poverty, unemployment and wars, will establish a workers state, cooperate with the Soviet Union, and will lay the basis for a world communist society giving material support to the revolutionary movement throughout the rest of the world.”

In August of 1945, The Militant, a publication of the Communist League of America, printed an article bearing the headline, “THERE IS NO PEACE! Only World Socialism Can Save Mankind Prom Atomic Destruction in Another Imperialist War!” In expressing the need for establishing a Socialist World Order, the article concludes with a passing statement about how Socialism’s fight is now “more than a fight to end poverty.”

In 1960, The Militant ran a story outlining the platform of the Socialist party, expressing its intention to “end poverty.” Under the headline, “Socialist Workers Party Election Platform,” the article states:

“There is not the least doubt that a planned economy in the United States, with our skilled labor, our rich resources, tremendous industrial plant and highly developed science, could quickly end poverty on this continent and assure everyone a life of abundance, opportunity and deeply satisfying achievement.”

There are many, many other examples we could provide, but the point is simply this; the rally around the poor with the stated intention of “ending poverty” has been a hallmark of Socialist activism since the very beginning. But something else which should be noted is that this cry to end poverty, as indicated in the first of the Sustainable Development Goals, is nothing more than a launching platform for the other goals, which strongly echo the writings of Karl Marx and other noted Communists.

For instance, Goal 2 is “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.” Subsection 2.4 of this goal states:

By 2030, ensure sustainable food production systems and implement resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production, that help maintain ecosystems, that strengthen capacity for adaptation to climate change, extreme weather, drought, flooding and other disasters and that progressively improve land and soil quality.

While this goal is lacking in any actual implementation plan, what is clear is that the intention is to manage food production according to an international standard and planning system. Other aspects of Goal 2 include the maintenance of “diversified seed and plant banks at the national, regional and international levels, and ensure access to and fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the utilization of genetic resources” while ensuring “secure and equal access to land, other productive resources and inputs.” Perhaps a more succinct way of putting all of this is plank 7 of the Communist Manifesto:

“Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State; the bringing into cultivation of wastelands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.”

Goal 3 of the SDGs is a long-standing push from socialist and communist circles. Goal 3 is, “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.” While this sounds like a good goal, it is in reality a push for socialized medicine, including all forms of birth control and access to “safe” abortion.

In the December 1938 edition of The New International, is an article titled, “What is ‘Socialized’ Medicine?”. In the article, it attempts to establish a need for socialized medicine. It says:

“One needs only to be reminded of a few facts to realize how false the claims are of those who defend the status quo*: the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is (1936) 57 per 10,000 live births-more than twice that of Sweden; there are 40,000 deaths a year from tuberculosis, half of which are preventable; nearly one adult in ten is infected with syphilis; there are 60,000 new cases of congenital syphilis every year-ninety-eight percent of which are preventable; there is urgent need for nearly 50,000 public health nurses, for 70,000 dentists, and for 400,000 hospital beds if even minimum health standards are to be met.”

The conclusion of the article was very clear:

“Only through the final victory of world socialism can the vast stores of available scientific knowledge really be put to work for the full benefit of humanity. ‘Socialized medicine’ is a meaningless phrase except in a socialized society.”

In a 1963 edition of the International Socialist Review is an article titled, “Socialized Medicine, Britain and the USA.” The concerns in this article are similar:

“Tuberculosis was rampant. In 1948 the death rate was 48,000. In 1960 it had dropped to 4,500.

The mortality rate for infants under five, and for mothers in childbirth was one of the highest in the world. Today it is among the lowest, second only to Holland.

Doctors, dentists and nurses were in very short supply, poorly distributed.”

In 1976, the Socialist Worker’s Party declared a new “Bill of Rights,” which included this statement:

“Everyone, from birth to old age, should be guaranteed government financed medical and dental care through a full program of socialized medicine.”

In short, socialized medicine, or universal health care, has ALWAYS been a goal of communism. But what is particularly concerning is how closely the rhetoric of the Communist push for Socialized medicine matches with Goal 3 of the SDGs. Just as previous calls for socialized medicine expressed concern for maternal mortality rates, birth rates, and the prevention of communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, Goal 3 of the SDGs follows suit, nearly matching point for point:

3.1 By 2030, reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births

3.2 By 2030, end preventable deaths of newborns and children under 5 years of age, with all countries aiming to reduce neonatal mortality to at least as low as 12 per 1000 live births and under-5 mortality to at least as low as 25 per 1000 live births

3.3 By 2030, end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and neglected tropical diseases and combat hepatitis, water-borne diseases and other communicable diseases

3.4 By 2030, reduce by one third premature mortality from non-communicable diseases through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being

Goal 3.7 is all about birth control, abortion and family planning, while Goal 3.8 is about socialized medicine, or what is currently called, “Universal access to health care.:

3.7 By 2030, ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health-care services, including for family planning, information and education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programmes

3.8 Achieve universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all

Each one of these goals match the talking points of Communists and Communist agencies throughout the world for nearly the past 100 years. And in case it isn’t clear that abortion is “essential” to achieving the UN’s Development Goals, to the right is a document produced by the architect of the Sustainable Development Goals, Jeffrey Sachs. Take note of the implication in the image that “had the pregnant woman known,” she would have had an abortion “to finish her education.” Also notice the themes of “maternal health,” “gender equality,” and the reduction of poverty.

Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals is:

“Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

Included under this goal are, among other things, the intention to “ensure that all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education” and “ensure that all youth and adults have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.”

This is very close to plank 10 of the Communist Manifesto, which says:

Free education for all children in public schools . Abolition of children’s factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production , etc., etc.

Goal 5 of the SDGs is particularly interesting, because the rhetoric matches 100% with the rhetoric of Vladimir Lenin. Goal 5 is to “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.” Of particular note are the following intentions under this goal:

5.4 Recognize and value unpaid care and domestic work through the provision of public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and the promotion of shared responsibility within the household and the family as nationally appropriate

5.5 Ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life

5.6 Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights as agreed in accordance with the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and the Beijing Platform for Action and the outcome documents of their review conferences

Vladimir Lenin regularly fought against laws forbidding abortion and birth control, and once the revolution toppled the Tsar in Russia, he abolished all such laws. Goal 5.6 is in direct line with Communist ideals regarding access to abortion and birth control. As for the other aspects of goal 5, in February of 1920, Pravda printed a speech delivered by Lenin under the title, “To the Working Women.” The Sustainable Development Goals on empowerment and equality of women and girls seems to have lifted all of its essential points right out of this speech:

It is essential that women workers take a greater part in the elections. The Soviet government was the first and only government in the world to abolish completely all the old, bourgeois, infamous laws which placed women in an inferior position compared with men and which granted privileges to men, as, for instance, in the sphere of marriage laws or in the sphere of the legal attitude to children. The Soviet government was the first and only government in the world which, as a government of the toilers, abolished all the privileges connected with property, which men retained in the family laws of all bourgeois republics, even the most democratic.

Where there are landlords, capitalists and merchants, there can be no equality between women and men even in law.

Where there are no landlords, capitalists and merchants, where the government of the toilers is building a new life without these exploiters, there equality between women and men exists in law.

But that is not enough.

It is a far cry from equality in law to equality in life.

We want women workers to achieve equality with men workers not only in law, but in life as well. For this, it is essential that women workers take an ever increasing part in the administration of public enterprises and in the administration of the state.

By engaging in the work of administration women will learn quickly and they will catch up with the men.

This is just one example among many of Communist leaders pushing for feminist liberation in line with Goal 5 of the SDGs.

Goal 11 introduces the desire to implement a plan for communist utopias throughout the world. This goal is to “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.” Goal 11.3 is particularly disturbing:

11.3 By 2030, enhance inclusive and sustainable urbanization and capacity for participatory, integrated and sustainable human settlement planning and management in all countries.

This is echoed on page 3 of the preamble of the Zero Draft of the SDGs:

“We must respect and safeguard our common home. We want to protect the planet so that it can support the needs of present and future generations. We will conserve and sustainably use our oceans and seas; fight climate change; protect and restore ecosystems; combat desertification, land degradation and biodiversity loss; promote safe and inclusive cities and human settlements; and promote disaster risk reduction. “

This is a direct reference to Agenda 21, which is one of the initial programs that have become the SDGs. Without getting into too much detail, what this boils down to is the removal of people from more rural settings, and concentrating humanity in cities and suburbs, spreading them about for “sustainable” agriculture while preserving nature throughout the rest of the world. It’s the creation of completely planned communities (or communes) while denying development in on so-designated lands. This comes out more fully in paragraph 29 of the summary:

“We recognize that sustainable urban development and management are crucial to the quality of life of our people. We will work with local authorities and communities to renew and plan our cities and human settlements so as to foster community cohesion and personal security and to stimulate innovation and employment. We will reduce the negative impacts of urban activities, including through the safe management and use of chemicals, the reduction and recycling of waste and more efficient use of water and energy. And we will work to minimize the impact of cities on the global climate system. We will also take account of population trends and projections in our national, rural and urban development strategies and policies.”

This is a clear implementation of plank 9 of the Communist Manifesto, which calls for:

“Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of all the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the populace over the country.”

The preamble of the Zero Document for the Sustainable Development Goals explains what all this means. It says, “We want to … foster shared prosperity and sustainable lifestyles worldwide.”

Shared prosperity and sustainable lifestyles sounds an awful like wealth redistribution … and it is. Paragraph 25 of the summary for the SDGs makes this very clear:

“We will seek to build strong economic foundations for all our countries. Sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth is essential for prosperity. This will only be possible if wealth is shared through progressive policies aimed at redistribution.“

Or, as Karl Marx stated so memorably in his Critique of the Gotha Programme, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs!”

Conclusion

Pope Pius XI made it abundantly clear that the faithful have a duty to fight against Communism, and we must denounce any and all collaboration with communists and their programs.

“See to it, Venerable Brethren, that the Faithful do not allow themselves to be deceived! Communism is intrinsically wrong, and no one who would save Christian civilization may collaborate with it in any undertaking whatsoever. Those who permit themselves to be deceived into lending their aid towards the triumph of Communism in their own country, will be the first to fall victims of their error. And the greater the antiquity and grandeur of the Christian civilization in the regions where Communism successfully penetrates, so much more devastating will be the hatred displayed by the godless” DIVINI REDEMPTORIS – Pope Pius XI, 1937

The bottom line is that the Sustainable Development Goals are nothing more than a globally codified plan for the implementation of a Communist Utopia. In summary, the goals which line up with the goals of Communism are:

Goal 2 of the SDGs, which is to “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture,” lines up with Plank 7 of the Communist Manifesto, “Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State; the bringing into cultivation of wastelands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.”

Goal 3 of the SDGs, which is “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages,” lines up with the long-standing Communist plan to implement “Socialized medicine.”

Goal 4 of the SDGs, which is “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all,” lines up with 10 th plank of the Communist Manifesto, “Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc., etc.”

plank of the Communist Manifesto, “Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc., etc.” Goal 5 of the SDGs to “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls” matches perfectly with Vladimir Lenin’s push for feminist liberation.

Goal 11 seeks to “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable,” and in so doing, wishes to redistribute wealth in accord with the Marxian call, “From each according to his ability to each according to his needs.”

This is a Communist plan. But this shouldn’t be surprising, since the United Nations is a Communist entity, and always has been. In fact, goal 11 of the 45 Communist Goals identified in Cleon Skousen in his book, “The Naked Communist” is, “Promote the UN as the only hope for mankind.” If one pays careful attention to the Sustainable Development Goals, it becomes clear that the rhetoric employed promotes this very idea. What is so very disturbing about this is that the Sustainable Development Goals are getting so much attention and support from the Vatican. Given the Catholic Church constant condemnation of Communism, the Vatican’s promotion of a clearly Communist program defies understanding.